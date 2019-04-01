SVSU Fire Damages Brown Hall

A fire in a Saginaw Valley State University Building Sunday, March 31 caused mostly water damage. Officials say the fire began around 7:00 a.m. in a smart podium in room 215 of Brown Hall. The fire was quickly put out by the sprinkler system, but the water from the system caused damage to both the first and second floors of the building. Both floors are currently inaccessible until further notice. The third floor was unaffected. No injuries were reported. Fire departments from Kochville and Carrollton Townships and Zilwaukee responded to the scene.