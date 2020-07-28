SVSU Establishes Phone Line for Questions About Fall Semester

Saginaw Valley State University has established a phone line for students and parents to answer questions about returning to classes for the fall semester, which starts next month.
“We have been providing regular notifications to our campus community about our return to the classrooms, but a phone line gives students and their families access to a human element,” said Susan Brasseur, SVSU’s director of continuing education and external project management.
“They have been calling different offices within the university, and we have been helping them, but this gives them a central place where they can call and talk to a person dedicated to answering their questions.”
The SVSU NEST Info Line is available at (989) 964-2110. The phone line hours span 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
NEST is SVSU’s comprehensive program dedicated to returning students to campus after the pandemic led U.S. universities to suspend in-classroom instruction in March. NEST is an acronym for “New Expectations for a Safer Tomorrow.”
Brasseur said the phone lines will be managed by staff from SVSU’s The Conference Center. “People are asking about a lot of things, and we want to be there to help answer all their questions and be of assistance in any way possible,” Brasseur said.