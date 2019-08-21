SVSU Dorms Ranked Best of Public Universities, Students Moving In
(WSGW file photo)
Incoming Saginaw Valley State University students can look forward to their on-campus housing after they were rated number one of all U.S. public universities as having the best dorms.
Website Niche.com ranked 1,384 colleges and universities based mainly on surveys of student satisfaction. The school ranked number four overall, up from number eight last year.
Students begin moving in Wednesday, August 21. More than 70 percent of incoming freshman will live in on-campus housing, which equals 2,435 students. President Don Bachand will continue a tradition of assisting students move in to make a friendly first impression with new students.