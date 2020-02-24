      Weather Alert

SVSU Dedicates, Opens Scott L. Carmona College of Business

Ric Antonio
Feb 24, 2020 @ 5:26pm
Saginaw Valley State University's Newest addition: the expanded Scott L. Carmona College of Business (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

 

Saginaw Valley State University’s Scott L. Carmona College of Business is now open for… Business (education).

The $2.4 Million expansion just outside SVSU’s  Malcolm Field Theatre for Performing Arts adds 38,500 sqft and 3 floors of meeting rooms, labs, and new tools for business students to utilize.

Scott Carmona speaking at the dedication of the College of Business (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

SVSU provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Deborah Huntley, says  the addition is a physical manifestation of the college’s purpose and vision to be renowned for innovative teaching, and experiential learning.

Work began on the addition in October of 2018, with the capital outlay funding worth $9.8 million approved by the State of Michigan in 2017.

A look at the Bloomberg Trading stock tracking terminals (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

New inclusions in the building include data analytics labs, Bloomberg Trading stock tracking terminals, and other cutting-edge equipment used by Fortune-500 companies.

Anthony Bowrin, SVSU’s dean of the Carmona College of Business, adds that the new facilities will help the university become the ideal school for business, while providing faculty and staff the resources to leverage updated curriculum and innovative teaching approaches.

The new addition has several Ticker tapes, including in the main lobby of the college (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

For more information about the Carmona College of Business or how to apply, you can visit svsu.edu/scottlcarmonacollegeofbusiness.

Biographies of local business leaders near the entrance of the Carmona College of Business (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

 

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News