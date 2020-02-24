SVSU Dedicates, Opens Scott L. Carmona College of Business
Saginaw Valley State University's Newest addition: the expanded Scott L. Carmona College of Business (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Saginaw Valley State University’s Scott L. Carmona College of Business is now open for… Business (education).
The $2.4 Million expansion just outside SVSU’s Malcolm Field Theatre for Performing Arts adds 38,500 sqft and 3 floors of meeting rooms, labs, and new tools for business students to utilize.
SVSU provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Deborah Huntley, says the addition is a physical manifestation of the college’s purpose and vision to be renowned for innovative teaching, and experiential learning.
Work began on the addition in October of 2018, with the capital outlay funding worth $9.8 million approved by the State of Michigan in 2017.
New inclusions in the building include data analytics labs, Bloomberg Trading stock tracking terminals, and other cutting-edge equipment used by Fortune-500 companies.
Anthony Bowrin, SVSU’s dean of the Carmona College of Business, adds that the new facilities will help the university become the ideal school for business, while providing faculty and staff the resources to leverage updated curriculum and innovative teaching approaches.
For more information about the Carmona College of Business or how to apply, you can visit svsu.edu/scottlcarmonacollegeofbusiness.