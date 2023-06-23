SVSU, Covenant Partner In Tuition Assistance Program

A new partnership between Saginaw Valley State University and Covenant HealthCare will give the company’s employees increased tuition assistance.

According to SVSU, the program will benefit workers that enroll in undergraduate, graduate, or certification programs at the university. In addition, Covenant employees that are enrolled at SVSU may be eligible for tuition reimbursement from the healthcare provider. According to Covenant, the arrangement will help train workers in a variety of fields that they employ, including nursing, social work, IT, and business.

The new tuition benefits will start with the 2023 Fall semester.