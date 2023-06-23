WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

SVSU, Covenant Partner In Tuition Assistance Program

By jonathan.dent
June 23, 2023 7:00AM EDT
(l-r) Beth Charlton, George Grant Jr., Jill Jarvis (photo courtesy of Covenant Healthcare/SVSU)

A new partnership between Saginaw Valley State University and Covenant HealthCare will give the company’s employees increased tuition assistance.

According to SVSU, the program will benefit workers that enroll in undergraduate, graduate, or certification programs at the university. In addition, Covenant employees that are enrolled at SVSU may be eligible for tuition reimbursement from the healthcare provider. According to Covenant, the arrangement will help train workers in a variety of fields that they employ, including nursing, social work, IT, and business.

The new tuition benefits will start with the 2023 Fall semester.

