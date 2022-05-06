SVSU Commencement, Degrees Awarded Today

More than 900 Saginaw Valley State University students will be taking part in two commencement ceremonies Friday, May 6.
Nearly 1,080 students are expected to complete degree requirements. Graduates in the College of Arts & Behavioral Sciences, College of Education and College of Science, Engineering & Technology will have their commencement exercises at noon. The second ceremony – for graduates of the Carmona College of Business and College of Health & Human Services is at 4:30 p-m. Both ceremonies will be held in SVSU’s Ryder Center.
President Donald J. Bachand will congratulate each graduate as he or she crosses the stage. SVSU also will provide a live video-stream of each ceremony that can accessed on their website.