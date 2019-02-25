SVSU Coach Jim Collins Leaving after 11 years

After more than a decade, Saginaw Valley State University Football coach Jim Collins will be stepping down.

Collins will be resigning from the team to accept a position with the U.S. Military Acadamy West Point program. The Army team is a step up for Collins but he said he will never forget his time at SVSU when informing his team early today.

Defensive Coordinator Adam Gonzaga has been appointed Interim-Head coach and brings plenty of experience to the table. Gonzaga has served for the last 5 seasons under Collins, and coached at Ohio Northern, Montana State, Northwood, Navy, and more.

(Photo Credit: Saginaw Valley State University)

Collins took over the position in 2008 from Randy Awrey, and matches George Ihler’s tenure as the school’s longest serving head football coach at 11 seasons. He says the decision was difficult for him and his family, but he is thankful for his understanding Cardinal team and for the chance to help young men who will be serving the country.

Over Collins’ career, the team compiled a 65-56 record, advanced three times (2009, ’11, ’13) to the NCAA Division II Playoffs, and raised 57 players to the All-GLIAC First team or Second team Honors, 6 All-Americans, and One GLIAC Player of the year among many other position-specific recognitions.