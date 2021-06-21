SVSU Board Votes To Increase Tuition

The Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control voted to increase tuition by 2.9% for in-state undergraduate students during the Board’s regular meeting Monday, June 21. Last year, SVSU froze tuition rates. For the upcoming academic year, a Michigan undergraduate student taking 30 credits will pay $11,130, an increase of $317 over the prior two years.
“Our commitment to remaining affordable is undeniable,” said Donald Bachand, SVSU president. “Not only do we continue to have the lowest tuition among the state’s public universities, we also launched our Cardinal Commitment this year for families earning less than $50,000. We secured the largest single gift in university history – $6 million – all of which will go to scholarships, thanks to the generosity of the Thompson Family Foundation. We must also recognize that many of our current students and our incoming students have struggled to learn during the pandemic. We have a responsibility to provide them with the academic, social and emotional support they need to complete their degrees and build careers that will be essential to Michigan’s economic recovery.”
Among the new services to be introduced for the upcoming academic year is a new Campus Mental Health & Wellness Center previously announced in February.