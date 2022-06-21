SVSU Board Approves Tuition Increase

Saginaw Valley State University is raising its tuition.
At the most recent Board of Control meeting, the board approved a 3.9 percent tuition increase. Undergraduates taking 30 credit hours will see their education bill go up by about 435 dollars per year for the upcoming academic year. While the increase comes at a time when both inflation and interest rates have gone up, SVSU points out their tuition remains the lowest among Michigan’s public universities.
SVSU President Don Bachand says the school has made investments to scholarships and financial aid, plus increased private giving from donors to fund scholarship support.