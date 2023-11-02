SVSU Art Professor Receiving National Award

A Saginaw Valley State University professor has been recognized for his leadership and excellence in the classroom.

Art professor J. Blake Johnson is being awarded the 2024 NEA Foundation Award for Teaching Excellence. Johnson was nominated by the Michigan Education Association, which earlier this year honored him with the 2023 Distinguished Servant of Public Education Award. Johnson serves as a faculty mentor for Cardinal Solutions, which provides SVSU students with opportunities to work directly with external clients. Johnson and 42 other educators will be honored at the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education on May 3, 2024, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Five of the awardees nominated by the National Education Association’s state affiliates will be chosen as finalists for the top national award, receiving $10,000. The educator selected for the top honor will be revealed at the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education and receive $25,000.