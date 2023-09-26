SVSU Approves the Sale of Alcohol at Sporting Events

Saginaw Valley State University has opened the door to selling alcohol at sporting events.

In a meeting Monday night, the SVSU Board of Control approved the move to sell alcoholic beverages at select home games for this academic year, though no dates or events have been selected at this time. The approval comes after legislation was passed in Lansing and signed into law in July, which allows public universities to apply for liquor licenses at athletic events.

The school will work with its current dining services provider, Aramark, which has experience selling alcohol at other athletic events around the country.