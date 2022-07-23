SVSU and MyMichigan Health Announce Employee Education Partnership

MyMichigan Health employees will have new educational opportunities thanks to a partnership with Saginaw Valley State University. The health care provider and university are pairing up to provide financial support for current employees who wish to pursue further education in certain areas. The program will support undergraduate, graduate, and certifications in nursing, social work, IT, business, and more. SVSU hopes this cooperation will help address the need for health care professionals within the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Deborah R. Huntley, SVSU provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the cooperative relationship between SVSU and MyMichigan Health is designed to address the critical need for health care professionals in the Great Lakes Bay Region and throughout the state
“We know the tremendous contributions MyMichigan Health and its employees make to the communities they serve. We are proud to partner with MyMichigan Health so its employees can pursue degrees and certifications that will help them enhance the care and service they can offer to their patients and advance in their careers,” Huntley said.
“MyMichigan Health is ecstatic about our partnership with SVSU. We have a long history of welcoming SVSU students into our hospitals to complete clinical rotations and have many of our employees attend the university to obtain a higher degree in leadership, business, nursing, information technology, laboratory science, and occupational therapy,” said Colleen Markel, M.S.N. R.N., S.H.R.M.-C.P., MyMichigan Health system director of education services and workforce development.
Markel said that many MyMichigan Health employees have expressed interest in advancing their educations, and this partnership helps make this possible.
“SVSU has generously taken an interest in MyMichigan Health by offering significant financial support,” she said. “Our purpose statement for the health system is ‘Creating Healthy Communities Together.’ We value SVSU as our community partner.”