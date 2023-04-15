SVSU and Kirtland Community College Nursing Partnership

SVSU and Kirtland Community College are adding to their partnership to allow community college students to receive a Nursing Degree from SVSU.

The State of Michigan is giving Kirtland Community College $2 million to support a plan that would give Bachelor of Science in Nursing opportunities to their students while they attend school for an Associate Degree in Nursing. Students will get access to tutors and success coaches, and Kirtland will be able to hire more nursing teachers at their campus to lessen the travel their students have to make. Kirtland Community College President Dr. Thomas Quinn said that the program will give students “a chance at obtaining their BSN, when before that may not have been an option.”