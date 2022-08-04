SVSU and Bowie State University Join in Historic Collaboration

WSGW file photo

Saginaw Valley State University and Bowie State University are partnering for a program that will highlight the history and experience of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The two universities will compete in a football game a 6 :00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10 at SVSU’s Wickes Stadium.

“While our athletic teams and those of other HBCUs often compete against non-HBCUs in various sports, the experience is often limited to the athletic contest,” said Clyde Doughty, director of intercollegiate athletics at Bowie State. “This partnership between Bowie State and SVSU provides extraordinary learning opportunities for representatives of both schools and their communities. I am not aware of any similar ventures that have ever been undertaken.”

On Thursday, Sept. 8, there will be a showing of the film, “Tell Them We Arise,” followed by a panel discussion. Some traditional HBCU social activities, including a “step show,” will be among the pre-game events at SVSU on Friday, Sept. 9.

“The SVSU community and the surrounding community have a proud tradition of supporting diverse cultures, including on-campus events such as our Intercultural Night, participation in the MLK Unity March, Great Lakes Bay Regional MLK Celebration and more,” said John Decker, director of athletics at SVSU. “Michigan is home to just one small HBCU (Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design) that recently resumed operation, so for many of our students, faculty and staff, this will be a unique opportunity to learn more about these extraordinary institutions and their important role in American higher education.”

Bowie State was founded in 1865 in Maryland, and is one of the original HBCUs in the United States. It will join with SVSU to offer several educational and cultural events in the days leading up to the Saturday football game, including appearances at SVSU by Bowie State’s renowned Symphony of Soul marching band, and joint programs hosted by faculty of both institutions. SVSU is the youngest public university in Michigan, founded in 1963.