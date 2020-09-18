      Weather Alert

Suspicious Packages Arriving at Thumb-Area Homes

Ann Williams
Sep 18, 2020 @ 12:46pm
source: Alpha Media Image Library

Police in the Thumb area are warning residents of an increase in unsolicited and suspicious packages being delivered to homes in Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac counties. The packages are mostly coming from China, according to police, and usually contain harmless items like household goods, cleaning supplies or small electronics, arriving at addresses that never placed orders for the items.

Police ask residents to make sure they check their financial and online retail accounts if they receive a package they didn’t order, as hackers may have access to their personal records. They also ask citizens to call the police if they receive a package they didn’t order, especially if it comes from overseas, as the police have the resources to determine if a package is safe to open.

