Suspicious Deaths Under Investigation In Saginaw Township

Saginaw Township Police are investigating the deaths of two women as suspicious.

Officers were sent to 4299 Lakeview West to check on the well being of a resident around Five Monday afternoon. That followed a family member not hearing from that resident in several days.

Police found the home secure and used force to open the front door. Once inside, authorities located the bodies of the women, ages 70 and 44. The scene was then secured for detectives and personnel from the State Police Crime Lab to further process evidence.

More information is expected to be released sometime on Tuesday.