Suspects Sought in Mt. Pleasant Stabbing Incident

Police in Mt. Pleasant are searching for suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred Saturday.

Police responded to a hospital around 12:30 A.M. where a man had been stabbed in the chest and a woman stabbed in the back. The incident occurred in the area of Broomfiled and Mission streets. Police say a group of men got into a fight and the woman tried to intervene when the pair were wounded. Both are expected to recover.

Police say the suspect doesn’t live in the area and has since left. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.