Suspects Sought in Flint Double Homicide

Michael Percha
Dec 27, 2021 @ 8:08am
(source: MSP)

Police in Flint are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting.

On December 26 around 1:35 a.m., state and Flint police responded to the 2000 block of Fenton Rd. where two men, ages 19 and 25, were shot and killed at a holiday party. A third male received minor wounds from a gunshot. He was treated and released at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. Please call the Flint Major Case Unit D/Tpr. Baxter at (810) 237-6956 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL if you have any information. You can also leave an anonymous tip at CrimeStoppersofFlint.com or by using the P3TIPS mobile app.

