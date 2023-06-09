Suspects Sought in Buena Vista Township Shooting

Police in Buena Vista responded to a reported shooting at a pizza place parking lot Tuesday evening.

Authorities say a 17-year-old male was hit while trading gunshots with two unidentified individuals outside the Little Caesar’s at 3783 Dixie Highway. According to police, the teen got in a vehicle and drove himself to safety before being picked up by an ambulance. Investigators reportedly found two groups of spent shell casings, but were unable to locate the other shooters.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (989) 577-9583.