Suspects Sought In Buena Vista Homicide
(source: Alpha Media)
Buena Vista police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects in a Monday, December 9 homicide.
Police say 26-year-old Richard Townsend, Jr. was shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Mysylvia Drive just before 10:00 p.m. A 911 call reported a man who had been shot running outside. Townsend was found lying in a neighbor’s yard, unresponsive. He was taken to Ascension Saint Mary’s where he was pronounced dead.
Police are looking for two male suspects who were dressed in all black clothing and wearing ski masks. Please call the Buena Vista Police Department at (989) 753-7793 if you have any information about the incident.