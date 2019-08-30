Suspects Charged in Saginaw Township Gun Shop Robbery
Showtime Gun & Ammo (photo by Ric Antonio)
Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan has charged three 17-year-olds for their roles in the theft of 50 guns from Showtime Guns and Ammo in Saginaw Township on August 2. Remy M. Delgado, Travontis D. Miller and Preston W. O’Leary each face 15 felonies for the robbery. The prosecutor’s office said four individuals broke into the store, while a fifth person served as a lookout. Two 16-year-olds were also arrested in the case, but are not being charged at this time. Four of the suspects are students at Heritage High School in Saginaw Township.
Two others, Juan M. Martinez and David S. Villegas are being charged with multiple felonies for acquiring and selling some of the stolen firearms. The Michigan State Police/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Violent Crime Task Force, the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, Major Crimes Unit detectives from the Michigan State Police, and the Saginaw Township Police Department conducted a joint investigation in the case. They’re still looking into the whereabouts of the remaining firearms that were stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Detective Sergeant Jim Bush at (231) 250-9471.