Suspects Arrested in Mall Jewelry Store “Smash & Grab”

Four suspects are facing charges after a “smash & grab” robbery at the Kay Jewelry Store in Saginaw Township’s Fashion Square Mall. Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said three young men entered the store about 3:30 Monday afternoon, and asked to see the diamond rings. As the clerk got ready to show them, one suspect pulled out a hammer-type instrument and smashed the glass case. The suspects took some rings from the case and ran out the main entrance of the mall, getting into a purple mini-van.

Michigan State Police, The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Saginaw Valley State University Police and Carrollton Township Police all assisted in chasing the suspects through Saginaw Township and into a Zilwaukee Township cornfield. Two of the suspects were arrested after getting out of the vehicle in the cornfield. The driver and a teenage passenger were arrested at Sherman and Kochville Roads after the Stop Sticks police had place in the road punctured the van’s tires.

All four suspects are believed to be from southeastern Michigan. The incident is still under investigation