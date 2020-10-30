Suspects Arrested for Terrorizing Family in Washtenaw County, May Have White Supremacist Ties
(Alpha Media file photo)
Two men were arrested Thursday, October 29 for terrorizing a family in Washtenaw County.
25-year-old Justin Watkins of Bad Axe and 35-year-old Alfred Gorman of Taylor are charged with gang membership, unlawfully posting a message and using a computer to commit a crime after a December 11, 2019 incident. Police say the men shined lights and took photos of the family’s Dexter home, then posted them online.
Watkins and Gorman are allegedly members of a group called The Base, which the Michigan Attorney General’s office describes as a white supremacist group. The photos were shared with other members of The Base with a caption that read, “The Base sends greetings to Daniel Harper of the Antifa podcast ‘I Don’t Speak German’.” Harper has never lived at that residence.
If convicted, the suspects could spend up to 24 years in prison.