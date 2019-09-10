Suspected Northern Michigan Bank Robber IDed
(source: Ogemaw County Corrections)
A Bay City man is accused of robbing a bank Friday, September 6 in Ogemaw County.
31-year-old Michael Mier was arraigned Monday, September 9 on multiple felony charges related to the incident. Mier allegedly robbed the Rose City Mercantile Bank in Rose City and led police in a car chase in Arenac County before his arrest.
The robbery coincided with several false bomb threats around northern Michigan that same morning. It isn’t known if Mier is responsible for the threats.
Mier has done prison time for bank robbery before, out of Saginaw County in 2006. He was also released from parole in May for a home invasion conviction in Arenac County.