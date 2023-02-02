WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over U.S. skies, Pentagon says

By CBS News
February 2, 2023 6:04PM EST
Share
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over U.S. skies, Pentagon says

The Defense Department is “confident” a balloon spotted over Montana is a surveillance balloon from China, a senior defense official said Thursday. 

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Mark Milley and vice chairman Gen. Christopher Grady recommended against taking “kinetic action” because of possible danger from falling debris, the defense official said. 

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation. 

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

Popular Stories

1

Missing Ogemaw Woman's Van Found in Harrison
2

Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation
3

Two People Arrested in Flint after Traffic Stop and Short Standoff
4

Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Investigates Kochville Township Carjacking
5

Standish Man Missing After Leaving for Detroit