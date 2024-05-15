Suspect Wounded In Shootout With State Troopers in Flint

State police are invesitgating an officer involved shooting that took place in Flint Tuesday.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop of a passenger vehcle for vehicle violations around 6:45 P.M. in the area of Saginaw and Addison streets. That’s when police say two of the suspects ran from the vehicle, while those remaining inside fled the scene. They were stopped and arrested a short time later. The other two suspects ran into a wooded area and enxchange of gunfire ensued. One of the suspects was wounded in the exchange. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.