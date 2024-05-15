WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Suspect Wounded In Shootout With State Troopers in Flint

By News Desk
May 15, 2024 4:00AM EDT
source: Michigan State Police

State police are invesitgating an officer involved shooting that took place in Flint Tuesday.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop of a passenger vehcle for vehicle violations around 6:45 P.M. in the area of Saginaw and Addison streets. That’s when police say two of the suspects ran from the vehicle, while those remaining inside fled the scene. They were stopped and arrested a short time later. The other two suspects ran into a wooded area and enxchange of gunfire ensued. One of the suspects was wounded in the exchange. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

