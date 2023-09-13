Suspect with Ties to Saginaw Arrested After Monday Bank Robbery

Police in Saginaw say a 22-year-old was arrested after a bank robbery on Monday.

According to the Saginaw Police Department, officers responded to the Family First Credit Union at 1011 North Michigan Avenue around 9:56 a.m. after a suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators reviewed surveillance and got a description of the suspect, who officials say was known to police from prior encounters and has ties to Saginaw. The man was arrested the same day and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are trying to locate other witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Matthew Gerow at (989) 759-1251 or Detective Brandon Jebb at (989) 759-1762.