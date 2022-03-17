Suspect Wanted in Catalytic Converter Thefts in Bridgeport Township

Police in Bridgeport Township are asking for help in locating a suspect wanted in catalytic converter thefts.
Catalytic converters reduce toxic emmissions from internal combustion engines and are often stolen for their metal, which can sell for as little as $50 or as much as $1,600 on the black market. Police in Bridgeport are investigating two incidents: one occurred February 13 around 7:00 a.m. at a business in the 3700 of Sherman St. A suspect cut the part from a vehicle but left it at the scene.
The second incident took place March 5 also around 7:00 a.m. in the 4700 block of Dixie Highway. Four converters were stolen from four separate vehicles by someone police describe only as a black male. Anyone with any information can call Bridgeport police at (989) 777-2800 or through Saginaw County Central Dispatch at (989) 797-4580 to report any tips.