Suspect Wanted in Catalytic Converter Thefts in Bridgeport Township

News Desk
Mar 17, 2022 @ 11:56am
A SUV's catalytic converter is being removed at a salvage yard. Catalytic converters reduce pollutants by oxidizing carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons. Converters contain platinum or palladium which are recovered and recycled during the salvage process. This vehicle, will be crushed, shredded and melted into recycled steel. (Banks Photos/Getty images)

Police in Bridgeport Township are asking for help in locating a suspect wanted in catalytic converter thefts.

Catalytic converters reduce toxic emmissions from internal combustion engines and are often stolen for their metal, which can sell for as little as $50 or as much as $1,600 on the black market. Police in Bridgeport are investigating two incidents: one occurred February 13 around 7:00 a.m. at a business in the 3700 of Sherman St. A suspect cut the part from a vehicle but left it at the scene.

The second incident took place March 5 also around 7:00 a.m. in the 4700 block of Dixie Highway. Four converters were stolen from four separate vehicles by someone police describe only as a black male. Anyone with any information can call Bridgeport police at (989) 777-2800 or through Saginaw County Central Dispatch at (989) 797-4580 to report any tips.

