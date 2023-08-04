WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Suspect Wanted in Caro Thefts from Vehicles

By News Desk
August 4, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Share
Suspect Wanted in Caro Thefts from Vehicles
(Getty Images)

Residents are being reminded to lock their vehicles after a string of break ins and robberies in the Caro area.

Police say a suspect is wanted for questioning in several robberies from vehicles. He is described as being on the tall side with a thin build. He was seen on surveillance video wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a small, cinch style backpack. Please call (989) 233-6560 if you have any information about the incidents or suspect.

Popular Stories

1

Crime Stoppers Looking for Information on Two Homicides
2

Wounded Suspect In Attempted Midland County Break In Arraigned
3

Flint Police Search for Armed Robber
4

World's Largest Rubber Duck Makes Way to Alpena
5

Investigation Underway Into Fatal Genesee County Tanker Crash