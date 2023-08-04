Suspect Wanted in Caro Thefts from Vehicles

Residents are being reminded to lock their vehicles after a string of break ins and robberies in the Caro area.

Police say a suspect is wanted for questioning in several robberies from vehicles. He is described as being on the tall side with a thin build. He was seen on surveillance video wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a small, cinch style backpack. Please call (989) 233-6560 if you have any information about the incidents or suspect.