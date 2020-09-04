      Weather Alert

Suspect Still Sought in January Saginaw Murder

Michael Percha
Sep 4, 2020 @ 8:04am
(source: Saginaw Crime Stoppers)

The Saginaw Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a killer.

On January 19, 2020, 20-year-old Lakeisha Harris was shot and killed in the 300 block of Webber St. Police say Harris was sitting in a vehicle on the side of the road when an unknown suspect shot her several times. Harris was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the murder can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

