Suspect Sought in Thetford Township Theft

Police in Genesee County’s Thetford Township are looking for a suspect wanted for questioning in a massive theft from a home.

On October 28, sometime between 10:30 P.M. and 12:30 A.M., a person broke into a house in the 6000 block of Willard Road. Police say several items were stolen from the residence, including power tools, musical instruments and jewelry. Police say there was also damage to the house and an outbuilding. The estimated value of the stolen items and the damage is around $45,000.

Surveillance video captured images of a blue Chevy Silverado with chrome mirrors and trim leaving the residence at a high rate of speed. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Thetford Township Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.