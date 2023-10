Police in Saginaw are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting of a teenager.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 7:00 P.M. Police say a 16-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was shot once in his back in the 1100 block of Johnson Street. The boy sought his own treatment at an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Saginaw Police Department