Suspect Sought in Saginaw for Stealing Gun from McDonald’s

Michael Percha
Mar 9, 2020 @ 7:16am
(source: Saginaw Police Department)

A man who visited a Saginaw McDonald’s restaurant Saturday, March 7 is wanted for questioning by police.

Police say the man was at the McDonald’s at 1454 N. Michigan Ave., across from Covenant Healthcare, around 2:30 p.m. when he entered the bathroom. Someone who previously used the bathroom negligently left a gun in there. Police believe the man took the weapon with him before leaving in a black SUV.

Police say this is not a case of finder’s keepers. Please call the Saginaw Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL if you have any information.

