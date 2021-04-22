Suspect Sought in Daytime Shooting in Saginaw
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit, made up of Saginaw and Michigan State Police detectives, is investigating a daytime shooting in Saginaw. Police responded about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Glenwood. Police said the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and fired, striking the victim several times. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Saginaw, fired back at the suspect, who then ran from the scene.
The suspect then returned in a silver Volkswagen, firing several more times toward the victim, who was still in his vehicle. The victim’s nine-year-old son was in the backseat of his vehicle during the entire incident, but was not hit.
The victim is in critical condition at a hospital downstate, but has not been cooperating with detectives. The suspect vehicle, the silver Volkswagen with red on the license plate, should have bullet holes on the exterior. Anyone with information should contact the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.