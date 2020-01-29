      Weather Alert

Suspect Sought in Buena Vista Homicide

Ann Williams
Jan 29, 2020 @ 6:34pm
Joseph Thornton Black (source: Michigan State Police)

State Police have named a suspect in the murder of 26-year-old Richard Townsend on December 9 in Buena Vista Township. They’re asking for help from the public to find 25-year-old Joseph Thornton Black.

He’s described as 5’7″ and 145 lbs. He has a number of felony arrest warrants including Felony Murder. Call the Michigan State Police Major
Case unit,  Detective/Trooper  Dan Inman, at 989-385-6840. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers  at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

