Suspect Sought in Buena Vista Homicide
Joseph Thornton Black (source: Michigan State Police)
State Police have named a suspect in the murder of 26-year-old Richard Townsend on December 9 in Buena Vista Township. They’re asking for help from the public to find 25-year-old Joseph Thornton Black.
He’s described as 5’7″ and 145 lbs. He has a number of felony arrest warrants including Felony Murder. Call the Michigan State Police Major
Case unit, Detective/Trooper Dan Inman, at 989-385-6840. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).