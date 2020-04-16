Suspect Sought in Bay County Armed Robbery
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Bangor Township convenience store Tuesday, April 14 for a report of an armed robbery.
Police say the incident occurred at the 7-11 in the 3400 block of Old Kawkawlin Rd. around 10:30 p.m. Employees at the store reported a man wearing a face mask and blue latex gloves entered the store with a handgun, demanding money.
The suspect allegedly fired a shot, though no one was hurt. The employees gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money. Police say the man fled the store and likely got into a nearby parked vehicle.
Police are trying to get a better description of the suspect based on security camera footage.