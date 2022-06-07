Suspect Sought in Alleged Huron County Sexual Assault

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault in the Lewisville area of Bloomfield Township. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said a 27-year-old woman from Saginaw reported the incident on Thursday, June 2.
The woman told deputies a man who was a passenger in an older model white truck walked up to her as she was parked on the side of the road and spoke to her inappropriately, making an obscene gesture at one point. The woman told deputies she resisted the man and he finally walked away.
Hanson said the two men may have been looking for scrap metal. They are described as white and in their sixties. If you have any information, call the Huron County Sheriff’s office during regular business hours at 989-269-9910, or Huron Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421. Confidential callers can call anytime at 989-269-2861.