Suspect Killed in Hampton Township During Standoff with Police

Authorities say a suspect was shot and killed after opening fire on police in Hampton Township early Tuesday morning.

According to the Hampton Township Public Safety Department, officers were responding to a stabbing at a home in Saginaw Bay Estates when someone began shooting at them from across the street. Authorities say the officers took cover in the home and called for the MSP Emergency Services Team, who arrived with an armored vehicle to get everyone out safely.

According to police, the stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and officers began to return fire. Police say the suspect was hit in the shootout, and was taken to McLaren Bay Region Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by state police.