Suspect Shot by State Police in Saginaw

A Saginaw man was killed in an officer involved shooting early Saturday morning.

Sometime before 1:00 a.m. officers with the Saginaw Police Department were responding to a domestic assault in the 2000 block of Fairfax Street. When they entered the residence, officials say the 58-year-old man opened fire at the officers, who retreated outside the home while returning fire. State Police troopers arrived on scene and began trying to communicate with the suspect, who then allegedly came out of the home with a gun and threatened them. Investigators say the troopers shot the man at least one time.

Despite medical treatment administered on-scene, authorities say the man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The domestic assault victim was treated for her injuries at a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Three state police troopers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted, following MSP protocol.