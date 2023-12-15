Suspect Killed in Police Shootout Identified, Wounded Trooper Recovering

A shootout in Bridgeport Township Wednesday resulted in the suspect’s death and a wounded state police trooper.

Around 3:30 P.M., the State Police Fugitive Team, ATF agents, U.S. Marshals and the Michigan Department of Corrections had 51-year-old Deon Watson under surveillance at a party store on Dixie Highway. As Watson exited the building, he began to run and produced a gun, according to police. They report he opened fire on them, striking one trooper twice: once in the abdomen and once in his bullet proof vest. A state police trooper and two U.S. Marshals returned fire, striking Watson and killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured trooper was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw for surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say Watson was wanted multiple charges, including felony firearm and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. The Marshals and the trooper who shot at Watson are currently on administrative leave as their respective departments investigate the officer involved shooting.