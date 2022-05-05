      Weather Alert

Suspect Killed During Clare Home Invasion

Ann Williams
May 5, 2022 @ 10:38am

Clare Police and Michigan State Police are investigating after a fatal shooting during a home invasion. Clare Police officers were responding to a reported home invasion on McEwan Street about 6:00 Thursday morning, when they heard gunshots coming from inside.

Police said their initial investigation indicates the homeowner fired at the intruder, causing fatal injuries. Neither the homeowner nor the officers were hurt. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

