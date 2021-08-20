Suspect in U.S. Capitol bomb threat charged in federal court

▶ Watch Video: Federal authorities continue investigation into bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

A man who parked his pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and claimed to have explosives — setting off a five-hour-long standoff with police, along with the evacuation of several buildings in the area — was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, has been charged with the use, threat, or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and use or attempted use of an explosive device. The first charge comes with a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the latter comes with up to 10 years.

While appearing remotely in federal court Friday, Roseberry claimed he had not taken his blood pressure or “mind” medicines in a few days but said he had trouble remembering how long he had been detained. “Not having my medication is going to make things difficult,” Roseberry said. “I don’t know what today is.”

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui then called for a competency hearing to determine whether the suspect is fit to proceed.

Roseberry told the court his wife has power of attorney over his medications. He was agreeable with the judge over the phone, telling him, “I can tell in your voice that you’re a good man.” He will appear in court again no later than Wednesday.

Authorities investigate a pickup truck in front of the Library of Congress on August 19, 2021. Alex Brandon / AP

The situation began around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday when the suspect drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress, located across from the Capitol building and Supreme Court, and was holding what appeared to be a detonator, U.S. Capitol Police chief Thomas Manger told reporters.

After about five hours, the suspect got out of the truck and surrendered to law enforcement “without incident,” Manger said. Later Thursday, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement a bomb was not found in the vehicle but possible bomb-making materials were recovered.

The suspect’s motives remain unknown, but Manger said Thursday he had losses in his family, including the recent death of his mother as well as “other issues that he was dealing with.”