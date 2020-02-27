Suspect in Shiawassee County Killing Found Unfit for Trial
Kevin Bacon (source: Bacon Family)
A Shiawassee County man has been found unfit for trial the in murder and mutilation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek in December. Fifty-year-old Mark Latunski was arrested for murder and other crimes after Bacon’s body was found hanging in the basement of Latunski’s home. Police say Latunski admitted killing Bacon and eating some of his body parts.
In a Thursday Feb. 27 hearing, 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson also ordered Latunski to be transferred to a psychiatric facility. He’ll stay there for at least 15 months, during which time his mental health will be evaluated.