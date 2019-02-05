Suspect in Officer Shooting to Be Arraigned

A news conference will be held Tuesday, February 5 following the arraignment of a man accused of shooting a Saginaw Township police officer. Officer Jeff Koenig was shot January 22 during an early morning traffic stop. The suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Rosebush, fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, prompting a police manhunt spanning multiple counties. He was arrested after a shootout with police in Shiawassee County the same day. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office is charging Rosebush with several felonies, including assault with intent to murder. His arraignment is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. with the conference to follow at 1:00.