Suspect In Mt. Pleasant Area Shooting Taken Into Custody

Police in Isabella County have arrested a man Tuesday morning accused of shooting another man the day before.

The incident occurred Monday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Leaton and Airport roads near Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Police say 58-year-old Leangel Sabatela-Rodriguez shot another man, then fled the area. The victim, a 43-year-old man, was treated at a hospital in Midland for non-life threatening injuries.

Police made the arrest around 4:00 a.m. Sabatela-Rodriguez is being held in the Isabella County Jail awaiting arraignment, facing a charge of assault with intent to murder.