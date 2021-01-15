      Weather Alert

Suspect in Grocery Store Robberies Arrested in Saginaw Twp

Ric Antonio
Jan 15, 2021 @ 4:09pm
(Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

Police have arrested a man suspected in a pair of recent grocery store robberies.

A vehicle matching the description of one used by a man who robbed the Meijer store on Tittabawassee rd. in Kochville Township last night, and the Kroger store on State st. in Saginaw Township around 1:45pm this afternoon was stopped by Saginaw County and Township officers at the Speedway on Tittawbawassee near I-675.

Reports from the robberies say a man in a black hoodie and facemask, and grey sweatpants, claimed to have a gun in both stores but no weapon was seen.

According to Saginaw County central dispatch; the man took  over 300 dollars from Meijer cashiers,  and threatened service-desk employees inside the kroger.

Saginaw Township police chief Don Pussehl says the driver of the vehicle at the Speedway, a 32 year old man, was taken into custody around 2:15pm, but adds the department is still in the early stages of investigation.

