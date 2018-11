The Saginaw Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday, November 25. The fire occurred in the 700 block of S. 4th St. around 7:00 p.m. The two-story structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire, which resulted in about $11,000 in damages. Crews were on the scene for about two hours. Officials say state police troopers arrested a male suspect related to the home owner in connection with the fire. No other details are available.