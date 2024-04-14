Suspect in custody after gunshots fired from rooftop in Los Angeles area

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department urged residents of the popular Marina del Rey harbor area to shelter in place late Saturday night after a person fired shots from a rooftop. The sheriff’s department said there were no reports of injuries but it issued the order as deputies searched for the suspect, who had left the rooftop.

The sheriff’s department told CBS News after a brief search that the suspect had been taken into custody. They did not report any casualties, but said deputies were conducting a final sweep of the building to make sure there was nobody with injuries.

CBS News’ Jared Ochacher contributed to this report.