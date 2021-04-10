Suspect in Bryan, Texas, shooting faces new charges

▶ Watch Video: Texas workplace shooting suspect charged with murder

The man suspected of opening fire Thursday at a manufacturing facility in Bryan, Texas, killing 1 and injuring 5, is facing new charges, the Bryan Police Department said Friday. In addition to a previously filed murder charge, 27-year-old Larry Bollin is now also facing five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said Thursday that they were called to the scene of the crime, a Kent Moore Cabinets facility, at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time. Police found several shooting victims on the scene, but the suspect had already fled.

Agents from multiple law enforcement agencies encountered the suspect about an hour later. One officer was shot while attempting to take him into custody, police said.

The suspect was eventually arrested at approximately 4:20 p.m. by the Texas Highway Patrol and is now being held on $2.2 million bond, according to CBS affiliate KHOU. Each count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 maximum fine.

The deceased victim was identified Friday as 40-year-old Timothy Smith. Smith’s sister, Brittany Smith-Jakyl, told KHOU that her brother “really loved working” for Kent Moore Cabinets.

“He was really proud of that position and the people that he worked with,” she said, adding that she planned to remember her brother for his joy, smile and laughter.

“He’s my big brother. I love him very, very much, and I’m very proud of him,” she said.

The injured trooper was identified as Juan Rojas Tovar. Five other people, who have not yet been named, were injured in the shooting — four victims who were hit by gunfire, and one person who had what police described as a “medical episode” at the scene of the shooting.

Three victims, including the person who had the medical episode, have been released from the hospital. Two of the other victims are in stable condition, and one is in critical but stable condition, police said.