      Weather Alert

Suspect in Break In Crime Spree Arrested

Michael Percha
Sep 29, 2020 @ 8:18am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A 36-year-old man was arrested recently after allegedly breaking into two Gladwin County homes Friday, September 25.

Police say Jacob Blehm is the prime suspect in a crime spree spanning at least six counties. The investigation into the crimes got a break when a vehicle pulled into a Frankenmuth residence. The vehicle was used to connect a relative of the vehicle owner as the prime suspect.

Following the arrest, a search was issued for Blehm’s home, where police discovered firearms, jewelry, coins and other items. Police say Blehm even kept a journal of the crimes. Some stolen items had already been pawned.

Police are working to track down the item’s owners to return their property. They encourage anyone who recently experienced a break in which hasn’t been solved to call local law enforcement, as it may be connected to the ongoing investigation.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News