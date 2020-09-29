Suspect in Break In Crime Spree Arrested
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 36-year-old man was arrested recently after allegedly breaking into two Gladwin County homes Friday, September 25.
Police say Jacob Blehm is the prime suspect in a crime spree spanning at least six counties. The investigation into the crimes got a break when a vehicle pulled into a Frankenmuth residence. The vehicle was used to connect a relative of the vehicle owner as the prime suspect.
Following the arrest, a search was issued for Blehm’s home, where police discovered firearms, jewelry, coins and other items. Police say Blehm even kept a journal of the crimes. Some stolen items had already been pawned.
Police are working to track down the item’s owners to return their property. They encourage anyone who recently experienced a break in which hasn’t been solved to call local law enforcement, as it may be connected to the ongoing investigation.